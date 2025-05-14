Here are 13 of the best Mansfield parks to visit according to Google reviews

By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th May 2025, 11:19 BST
This week (May 12 to May 18) is Mental Health Awareness Week and one of the ways to help improve your mental health is getting out into the fresh air – so we have compiled a list of some of the best parks in Mansfield, according to Google reviews.

The theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week is 'community' so why not reach out to a friend and visit one of these parks for a picnic or a walk.

All of these parks in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, have been given a Google rating of 4 stars or above.

They are listed in no particular order.

Carr Bank Park, Mansfield, has a 4.5 rating based on 895 reviews.

1. Carr Bank Park

Carr Bank Park, Mansfield, has a 4.5 rating based on 895 reviews. Photo: Mansfield Council

Photo Sales
Fisher Lane Park in Mansfield has a 4.2 rating, based on 279 reviews.

2. Fisher Lane Park

Fisher Lane Park in Mansfield has a 4.2 rating, based on 279 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Titchfield Park, Mansfield, has a 4.4 rating, based on 1,000 reviews.

3. Titchfield Park

Titchfield Park, Mansfield, has a 4.4 rating, based on 1,000 reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Berry Hill Park in Mansfield has a 4.4 rating based on 643 reviews.

4. Berry Hill Park

Berry Hill Park in Mansfield has a 4.4 rating based on 643 reviews. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Mental Health Awareness WeekMansfieldGoogle
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice