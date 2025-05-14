Here are 13 of the best Mansfield parks to visit according to Google reviews

The theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week is 'community' so why not reach out to a friend and visit one of these parks for a picnic or a walk.
All of these parks in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, have been given a Google rating of 4 stars or above.
They are listed in no particular order.
1. Carr Bank Park
Carr Bank Park, Mansfield, has a 4.5 rating based on 895 reviews. Photo: Mansfield Council
2. Fisher Lane Park
Fisher Lane Park in Mansfield has a 4.2 rating, based on 279 reviews. Photo: Google
3. Titchfield Park
Titchfield Park, Mansfield, has a 4.4 rating, based on 1,000 reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Berry Hill Park
Berry Hill Park in Mansfield has a 4.4 rating based on 643 reviews. Photo: Rachel Atkins