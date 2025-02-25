Help 'truly cherished' Tezz find her forever home after elderly owner dies
Although 11-year-old Tezz hasn't been with Cuckney-based Doggy Dens UK Rescue for very long, she has made a lasting impression on everyone who meets her.
Tezz was first discovered by the charity under unfortunate circumstances.
What began as an ordinary day took an unexpected turn when Doggy Dens UK Rescue received a call from a nurse finishing her shift.
The concerned nurse informed the charity about an elderly patient who had left his dog, Tezz, at home.
Although the man’s nephew had been stopping by to provide water for her, the home was reportedly in an “uninhabitable condition”.
As the nurse couldn't bear the thought of Tezz being left there any longer, she reached out for help.
Charity founder Denise Hardwick stated that rescuers felt “heartbroken” upon entering the house and discovering what was inside.
She said the home was piled high with rubbish, a clear indication that Tezz’s owner had been struggling with both physical and mental health challenges for a long time.
She added: “We can only imagine that Tezz was his reason to keep going each day.
“Sadly, not long after Tezz was rescued, we received word that her owner had passed away in the hospital.
“In honour of her lost friend, we have made it our mission to find Tezz a loving home where she will be cherished for the rest of her days.”
For more information about Tezz and the adoption process, visit: doggydensukrescue.co.uk/tezz/.
Tezz, despite her mature years, is in excellent health and eager to be a loyal companion in her ‘forever’ home.
