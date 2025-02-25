Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A cherished border collie named Tezz is currently under the care of Cuckney dog rescue, where staff and volunteers are eager to help her find a new home after the death of her elderly owner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although 11-year-old Tezz hasn't been with Cuckney-based Doggy Dens UK Rescue for very long, she has made a lasting impression on everyone who meets her.

Tezz was first discovered by the charity under unfortunate circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What began as an ordinary day took an unexpected turn when Doggy Dens UK Rescue received a call from a nurse finishing her shift.

Cherished Tezz is looking for her forever home.

The concerned nurse informed the charity about an elderly patient who had left his dog, Tezz, at home.

Although the man’s nephew had been stopping by to provide water for her, the home was reportedly in an “uninhabitable condition”.

As the nurse couldn't bear the thought of Tezz being left there any longer, she reached out for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charity founder Denise Hardwick stated that rescuers felt “heartbroken” upon entering the house and discovering what was inside.

She said the home was piled high with rubbish, a clear indication that Tezz’s owner had been struggling with both physical and mental health challenges for a long time.

She added: “We can only imagine that Tezz was his reason to keep going each day.

“Sadly, not long after Tezz was rescued, we received word that her owner had passed away in the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In honour of her lost friend, we have made it our mission to find Tezz a loving home where she will be cherished for the rest of her days.”

For more information about Tezz and the adoption process, visit: doggydensukrescue.co.uk/tezz/.

Tezz, despite her mature years, is in excellent health and eager to be a loyal companion in her ‘forever’ home.