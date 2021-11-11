The free event, on Saturday, November 13, from 10am to 2pm, will include a star jump contest for a little bit of healthy competition between families and friends, a smoothie bike where people can make their own smoothie and information about designing the perfect healthy meal.

Visitors will also be able to talk to experts from ABL Health and Insight IAPT about their physical and mental health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is being held at Mansfield Library

Peter Gaw, chief executive officer at Inspire, said: “This event is just one of many initiatives, Inspire is planning to support communities as Covid restrictions ease. "