Help to improve your health and wellbeing at Mansfield Library event
A Health and Wellness Day filled with useful advice and fun, interactive activities to help people understand their health is being held at Mansfield Library.
The free event, on Saturday, November 13, from 10am to 2pm, will include a star jump contest for a little bit of healthy competition between families and friends, a smoothie bike where people can make their own smoothie and information about designing the perfect healthy meal.
Visitors will also be able to talk to experts from ABL Health and Insight IAPT about their physical and mental health.
Peter Gaw, chief executive officer at Inspire, said: “This event is just one of many initiatives, Inspire is planning to support communities as Covid restrictions ease. "
