A lamp-post poppy at one of the new housing developments, built by Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes.

The gesture has been made by leading housebuilders Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes to help remember British servicemen and women who have lost their lives in wars and conflicts.

The poppies are on display at Berry Hill in Mansfield and at Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe, as well as other sites across the county where the two firms are building new homes at the moment.

Mark Cotes, managing director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We have decorated our developments with poppies as a tribute.

"During this time of remembrance, we are encouraging residents to take a moment of quiet reflection as they walk past the poppies.”

The companies are also keen to back the annual Poppy Appeal of the Royal British Legion, which supports the armed forces. This year is the 100th anniversary of the Legion, which has 40,000 volunteers across the UK.