News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
56 minutes ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
1 hour ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
2 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
2 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
4 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in

Help protect Nottinghamshire from flooding and have your say on Preliminary Flood Risk Assessment

Your views on wanted to help Nottinghamshire County Council put together its Preliminary Flood Risk Assessment (PFRA).

By Shelley Marriott
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read

The PFRA identifies areas of significant flood risk and includes information, as well as associated maps, on past and potential future flooding and the consequences of that flooding.

Consultation is now open and runs until April 23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Schemes to help tackle food poverty in Mansfield shortlisted for a national awar...
The county council is looking for residents’ views on its Preliminary Flood Risk Assessment (PFRA) for NottinghamshireThe county council is looking for residents’ views on its Preliminary Flood Risk Assessment (PFRA) for Nottinghamshire
The county council is looking for residents’ views on its Preliminary Flood Risk Assessment (PFRA) for Nottinghamshire
Most Popular

Gary Wood, head of Highways and Transport at Nottinghamshire County Council said: “The flooding in June 2007, July 2013 and the winter of 2019/2020 clearly highlighted how vulnerable Nottinghamshire communities are to localised flooding.

"The findings of the PFRA will be used to inform the Local Flood Risk Management Strategy and prioritise resources for those areas at greatest risk of flooding across the county.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The PFRA and associated maps are available to view and download here.

Comments and views on the PFRA can be made using the online form, by emailing [email protected] or by phone 0300 500 8080.

Nottinghamshire County CouncilNottinghamshireGary Wood