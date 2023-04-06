Help protect Nottinghamshire from flooding and have your say on Preliminary Flood Risk Assessment
Your views on wanted to help Nottinghamshire County Council put together its Preliminary Flood Risk Assessment (PFRA).
The PFRA identifies areas of significant flood risk and includes information, as well as associated maps, on past and potential future flooding and the consequences of that flooding.
Consultation is now open and runs until April 23.
Gary Wood, head of Highways and Transport at Nottinghamshire County Council said: “The flooding in June 2007, July 2013 and the winter of 2019/2020 clearly highlighted how vulnerable Nottinghamshire communities are to localised flooding.
"The findings of the PFRA will be used to inform the Local Flood Risk Management Strategy and prioritise resources for those areas at greatest risk of flooding across the county.”
The PFRA and associated maps are available to view and download here.
Comments and views on the PFRA can be made using the online form, by emailing [email protected] or by phone 0300 500 8080.