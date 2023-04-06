Help protect Nottinghamshire from flooding and have your say on Preliminary Flood Risk Assessment

The PFRA identifies areas of significant flood risk and includes information, as well as associated maps, on past and potential future flooding and the consequences of that flooding.

Consultation is now open and runs until April 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county council is looking for residents’ views on its Preliminary Flood Risk Assessment (PFRA) for Nottinghamshire

Gary Wood, head of Highways and Transport at Nottinghamshire County Council said: “The flooding in June 2007, July 2013 and the winter of 2019/2020 clearly highlighted how vulnerable Nottinghamshire communities are to localised flooding.

"The findings of the PFRA will be used to inform the Local Flood Risk Management Strategy and prioritise resources for those areas at greatest risk of flooding across the county.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PFRA and associated maps are available to view and download here.