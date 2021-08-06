Service user Paul Allen and CT4N’s charity co-ordinator, Elaine Allitt.

Paul Allen, 67, from the Bellamy Road Estate has used the service, which was funded as part of the Community Champions Project, to get to and from appointments and now wants the service to continue, to help more people travel around Mansfield.

He said: “I suffer from a number of health issues which makes moving around very difficult, so this service has been a lifeline to me."

Ian Combellack, managing director, said: “We are seeking views from anyone in the area who would like to see improvements to transport.

“In particular, we’re keen to hear from the elderly, people with disabilities, as well as community and voluntary groups.”

The survey is being organised by CT4N Charitable Trust, a charity that specialises in providing transport for older people and those with disabilities.

Paul said: “The staff are fantastic and very friendly and helpful. I really hope that CT4N continue with the work they are doing in Mansfield, as we do not have a lot of transport which is accessible for people like me who struggle on public transport.”

As well as providing transport for the elderly and people with disabilities, community transport schemes can also help community and voluntary groups to get out and about, by providing access to affordable minibuses.

Elaine Allitt, CT4N’s charity co-ordinator, said.“We know that some people may want to participate in the survey, but don’t have access to a computer, so we’re more than happy to receive feedback over the phone.”

Any individual or organisation can participate in the survey which is open until Friday, August 13, and can be accessed online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/CT4NMansfield or you can email [email protected] or call 01623 573800.

