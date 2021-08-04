New Mansfield support group launched to help isolated people get back on their feet after lockdown

Make a Start Mansfield is being run by Mansfield Museum at the town's Palace Theatre every Thursday from 12.30pm to 2pm until August 26, and the group has been set up to help people get back on their feet after the lockdowns and be a safe space where people can make new friends and build up their confidence while learning to mix with people again.

The project is made possible thanks to the government’s Culture Recovery Fund. Community transport for the project is being provided by the Mansfield Community Champions project which seeks to support local people throughout the pandemic.

This support group is Mansfield District Council Cultural Services' first "arts on prescription" project which is when arts activities are prescribed instead of, or as well as, medication or other therapies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The debut session of Make a Start Mansfield support group

Amy Wojnar, whose grandmother, attended the first session of the group, said: "Thank you so much, Mansfield Museum. Our grandma has been very isolated over lockdown and these sessions are giving her confidence to go out again. She thoroughly enjoyed the first one and is looking forward to attending again."

Coun Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for Regeneration and Growth, said: “We know the lockdowns and the need to shield have been long, hard and isolating for many people.

"Now, for some people, having the confidence to venture out again and return to normal social activities is a big step. This group aims to help those who need a bit of support to make that first step.

“The museum has, for a while, been running support events to help people with dementia, for instance, and this is an extension of those community focused activities which the council's Cultural Services team in the theatre and museum is hoping to develop in the coming months as part of a social prescribing strategy."

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.