The Environment Agency and Met Office have issued a flood alert for the River Maun in Nottinghamshire.

The alert says: “River levels are forecast to rise at the Whitewater Bridge river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall.

“Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible.

The River Maun in Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Jon Ball/nationalworld.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Mansfield, Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Whitewater Lane at Whitewater Bridge and West Drayton.

“Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours.

“We expect river levels to remain high until 7pm today, July 24. We are closely monitoring the situation.

“Please plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

While water levels in Mansfield at Field Mill and The Dykes were ‘steady’ and ‘normal’, at 0.8 metres and 0.45m respectively at 7.30am today, the water level at Whitewater Bridge, Ollerton, was 0.78m and ‘rising’ at 7am, while the level of the River Meden at Perlethorpe was ‘high’ at 7.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad