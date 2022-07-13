The forecast for today (Wednesday, July 13) is widespread sunshine and staying dry.

Feeling somewhat fresher as temperatures cool slightly with a maximum temperature of 24 °C.

Conditions will remain similar through the evening and overnight, with clear spells for most and just the odd isolated light shower possible for western hills.

Heatwave part two is on its way next week

Minimum temperature of 13 °C.

But, heatwave part two looks set to arrive on Sunday.

Dan Harris, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Following a return to nearer average, locally rather cool temperatures over the next few days, the warm weather looks likely to steadily ramp up once again this weekend, probably peaking early next week.