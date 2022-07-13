100,000 Nottinghamshire homes and business can access full fibre broadband

But thousands of residents and businesses could still be missing out on reaping the benefits.

Kasam Hussain, Openreach’s Partnership Director for the Midlands, said: “Research shows that this new network will give businesses an edge as they fight back from the pandemic and give families and home-workers future-proof connectivity, no matter what life throws at us next.

“Following our earlier work with the county council’s Better Broadband for Nottinghamshire partnership, our investment across the county continues at pace, and we’re determined to deliver a great service which helps the county thrive and supports people to work from home easily, keep in touch with their loved ones and build connections and opportunities.

“Gigabit-capable broadband can have a huge impact on people’s lives and it’s great for the economy but upgrades aren’t automatic. People need to place an order with their chosen providers to get connected and we’ll do the rest. Our network offers the widest choice of providers such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk, Vodafone and Zen - which means people have lots of choice and can get a great deal.

“Even if you already have a decent enough service it’s worth checking if you can upgrade, because full fibre is the future, and it provides the best broadband experience at great value for money. There’ll be no more worrying that your video call freezing, or your files are failing to upload when everyone’s at home competing for bandwidth at the same time.”

Nottinghamshire County Councillor Keith Girling, cabinet member for Economic Development and Asset Management, said: “This is a vital milestone as being better connected is essential for the way we work, learn and communicate.

"We’re proud that Nottinghamshire is one of the best connected counties in the country as we know how vital it is for our economy.”