Celebrate the brave men and women of our armed forces at Mansfield's annual Armed Forces Day

Help honour and celebrate the brave men and women of our armed forces at the annual Mansfield Armed Forces Day.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:29 BST- 2 min read

Taking place in the heart of Mansfield on the Market Place on Sunday, June 25, from 10.15am, this family-friendly event will feature a parade of veterans, live entertainment, food vendors, and a variety of activities for people of all ages.

Following an opening ceremony, there will be live music from the Ashby ‘little’ Big Band and performances by The Blue Belles.

Attendees can also enjoy a variety of food, shop on the craft market, participate in activities and look round the static display of army vehicles, motorcycles, and full-size Spitfire plane, and you can test your strength and agility on this year’s new climbing wall.

There will be a Hawker Hurricane flypast at Mansfield's Armed Forces Day
There will be a Hawker Hurricane flypast at Mansfield's Armed Forces Day
A spokesman from Mansfield BID said: “Whether you're an experienced climber or a first-timer eager to give it a try, our portable climbing wall is the perfect addition to a day full of fun and excitement.

"With experienced instructors on hand to guide and ensure your safety, there's no better time to conquer new heights while celebrating the bravery and dedication of our Armed Forces heroes.

“Come along with your friends and family and make sure to share this fantastic news with fellow adventure enthusiasts. Remember, there will be plenty of other exciting activities and attractions at the event, including a breathtaking Hawker Hurricane flypast.

“So, don't miss out on this thrilling experience and join us for a day filled with action, entertainment, and camaraderie as we honour our servicemen and women.”

This is a great opportunity for the community to come together and show support for our armed forces, both past and present and is brought to you by Mansfield BID in collaboration with Mansfield District Council.

Armed Forces Day celebrations officially begin on Monday, June 19, when the Armed Forces Day flag is raised on buildings and famous landmarks around the country.

Reserves Day on June 21, will also provide an opportunity for the country to recognise our Reserve Forces.

For more information about Armed Forces Day and events happening around the country visit www.armedforcesday.org.uk.

