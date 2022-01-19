Organised by the Energy Saving Trust and Citizens Advice Bureau, Big Energy Saving Week, is a national initiative to raise awareness and provide support for households on becoming more energy efficient to help manage energy costs and protect the planet by reducing emissions.

It is estimated that through making simple changes, such as adjusting heating controls or switching to LED lights, households could save around £100 a year on their bills and help towards the UK reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

In support of the campaign OFTEC, which represents the liquid fuel heating industry, has created a checklist to help households in Nottinghamshire reduce their energy usage and lower their carbon footprint.

The advice includes, bleed your radiators at least once a year to remove any air that has become trapped in your central heating system.

Adjust your heating timers to ensure your house only warms up when you need it to, especially if your working patterns have changed and you spend less time at home during the day.

Check if you are eligible for financial support. Help is available for those struggling with their energy costs including Cold Weather Payment. This runs from November 1, to March 31. If you receive benefits, such as Universal Credit or Pension Credit, and the temperature falls to 0˚C or less for seven consecutive days, you may be eligible for £25 a week for each seven-day period of cold weather.

Most people over 65 are entitled to the Winter Fuel Payment to help with heating costs. This is a tax-free payment of between £100 and £300 paid. The deadline is March 31.

You may be entitled to discount on your electricity bill if you receive Pension Credit or if you have a low income.

And book your boiler in for a service to ensure it is working efficiently and not wasting energy.