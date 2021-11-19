Coun Jason Zadrozny leader of Ashfield District Council

It follows Grant Shapp’s announcement of the Integrated Rail Plan yesterday, which revealed a £96 billion pound overhaul of train services in the Midlands and the north.

It mooted proposals for the extension of the Robin Hood rail line, and the re-opening of the Maid Marian line, which closed to passengers back in the 1960s.

Ashfield District Council leader, Coun Jason Zadrozny, had initially hailed news of proposed re-opening as “fantastic,” saying ‘it was a “no brainer,” and that it had seen a “dream become a reality.”

He also paid tribute to those at Ashfield, Bolsover and Mansfield councils who had “worked incredibly hard together” behind the bid calling for the former mineral line to be reopened.

However, in the latest political twist, Coun Zadrozny has put a halt on celebrating the news, and is now seeking further clarification over specific details.

He said “Based on briefings we received, we welcomed news that the Ashfield District Council-led bid to reopen the Maid Marian Line to rail passengers was successful.

"This appeared to be the culmination of seven years of hard work by the council. It now appears that our celebrations may be somewhat premature.

“After analysis of the published Integrated Rail Plan document, it now appears that the guarantee we received about the Maid Marian Line from partners is not contained within the document.

"We are now seeking clarification on claims that were briefed to media in advance of the publication of the Government plans.

“We were led to believe the reopening of the Maid Marian Line had been confirmed but as discussed in Parliament, the Robin Hood Line and Maid Marian reopening has been mentioned in the report but not yet confirmed.”

The council leader added: “I would like to make it clear that this doesn’t mean reopening the Maid Marian Line to rail passengers won’t happen, but there is still significant work to be done.