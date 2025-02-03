'Heartbreak' as Slimming World’s beloved founder Mansfield's Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE dies

Slimming World is ‘heartbroken’ to announce that their beloved founder, Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE, passed away over the weekend, surrounded by her family.

Margaret was a loving and cherished daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was also the proud owner of several successful businesses in Mallorca and the UK, including Slimming World, which has its headquarters in Somercotes, Derbyshire.

Since founding Slimming World 56 years ago, her determination to help people shed the burden of excess weight without shame or guilt has transformed it from a single group held in a church hall in Alfreton in 1969 to the global authority in weight management that it is today.

Born in April 1948 and raised in South Normanton, Margaret leaves behind a healthier world.

Margaret touched the hearts and changed the lives of millions of people, including all of Slimming World’s consultants and staff, who will feel her loss deeply.

Just earlier this month, Margaret was recognised in the prestigious ‘Top 100 Influential People 2025’ and said she was honoured to make the list.

Staff and consultants expressed their condolences with Margaret’s family – her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

They hope that Margaret has now been reunited with her beloved husband, Tony, who passed away in 2021.

Lisa Salmon, managing director of Slimming World, said: “Margaret steered her ship in the way she lived her life – with a generous spirit, passionate conviction, a wicked (and rebellious) sense of humour, and a fierce belief in doing the right thing.

“Our job now is to continue to keep her legacy alive by doing the very same thing.”

Margaret took great care to ensure that plans were in place to keep the company safe and sound, knowing that she might not always be around to lead it.

She wanted the business to continue operating just as it always has, run by people who are passionate about changing lives.