The charity event is taking place on Saturday, April 23, from 6pm at The Towers in Botany Avenue, Mansfield.

The event will feature a live band, DJ set by Mark Monaghan from Acacia Radio and Strictly Elvis UK and acoustic set by Jemma Rose.

There will be a raffle, tombola, games and 50’s and 60's costumes are encouraged.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children.

To book your ticket email [email protected], call 07497 060270 or you can buy them from Rosemary Street and Oak Tree Lane Doctors Surgery.