Charity event for Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes in Mansfield

An evening of 1950’s and 1960’s music to help raise money for Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes is being held in Mansfield.

By Shelley Marriott
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 3:40 pm

The charity event is taking place on Saturday, April 23, from 6pm at The Towers in Botany Avenue, Mansfield.

The event will feature a live band, DJ set by Mark Monaghan from Acacia Radio and Strictly Elvis UK and acoustic set by Jemma Rose.

There will be a raffle, tombola, games and 50’s and 60's costumes are encouraged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The event is taking place at The Towers in Botany Avenue, Mansfield.

Read More

Read More
Mansfield Arts team celebrating 25 years of inspiring young people across the co...

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children.

To book your ticket email [email protected], call 07497 060270 or you can buy them from Rosemary Street and Oak Tree Lane Doctors Surgery.

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Mansfield