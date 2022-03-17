Charity event for Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes in Mansfield
An evening of 1950’s and 1960’s music to help raise money for Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes is being held in Mansfield.
The charity event is taking place on Saturday, April 23, from 6pm at The Towers in Botany Avenue, Mansfield.
The event will feature a live band, DJ set by Mark Monaghan from Acacia Radio and Strictly Elvis UK and acoustic set by Jemma Rose.
There will be a raffle, tombola, games and 50’s and 60's costumes are encouraged.
Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children.
To book your ticket email [email protected], call 07497 060270 or you can buy them from Rosemary Street and Oak Tree Lane Doctors Surgery.
