Headteacher's delight as inspectors praise 'happy' and inclusive Sutton school

Following an inspection of Dalestorth Primary and Nursery School, inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted hailed leaders’ ambition for pupils and how children “are well prepared for life beyond Dalestorth”.

A newly published report, following the two-day visit in November, has rated the Hill Crescent school good, with good ratings in each of the categories of: education quality; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; leadership and management; and early years provision.

The report says: “Relationships at Dalestorth Primary are positive. Pupils get on well with each other and the adults in school. Pupils work hard and enjoy learning new things. As one pupil said,‘teachers make learning fun, they bring learning to life’.”

Headteacher Craig Robertson celebrates Dalestorth Primary School's good Ofsted report with some proud pupils.

Inspectors said pupils behave well, treat each other respectully and are proud of their roles they play in school.

They said children develop a love of reading and read widely and often, while “teachers help pupils to learn an ambitious range of new vocabulary”.

The report said: "The school’s curriculum is well planned and sequenced across all subjects. It makes clear the most important content that pupils are expected to know and remember at each stage of their education.

“Pupils are well prepared for life beyond Dalestorth. The school’s relationship, health and social education curriculum helps them to develop a rounded understanding of modern Britain.”

Describing early years as “a happy place”, inspectors wrote: “Children learn a well-planned and sequenced curriculum. It makes clear what children are expected to achieve in each area of learning, from the start of nursery to the end of the reception year.”

Craig Robertson, headteacher, said everyone was “very pleased with the report”.

He said: “We feel it reflects the way all of our staff put our children at the centre of what we do.

“It also reflects the inclusive nature of the school and our community.

“It’s a credit to my colleagues who do an amazing job every day with all of our children.”

To further improve, the school was urged to embed its new approach to teaching phonics and ensure all pupils begin to read fluently, ensure pupils are able to remember and recall key knowledge they