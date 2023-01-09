We have gathered the Mansfield and Ashfield area infant and junior schools which have been rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors in 2022.
Inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted visit schools across England to ensure the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
Below is a list of those Mansfield and Ashfield primary schools which had the best ratings in 2022.
1. Anthony Bek Primary School, Rotherham Road, Pleasley - Good
Following a two-day inspection in June, the school was praised for its "purposeful, busy atmosphere" and how pupils are well-behaved and polite. Ofsted said: Anthony Bek is a welcoming school. Pupils say they enjoy school. They say they feel safe. They know there is always a member of staff they can speak to if they have worries. Leaders and staff ensure pupils are happy and ready to learn. They have high expectations of what all pupils can achieve."
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Birklands Primary School, Appleton Street, Warsop - Good
Inspectors found pupils are happy at Birklands, and have positive attitudes to learning, during a two-day visit in July, saying: "There is an ethos of everyone being valued, and no-one is left out. Pupils describe the school as an amazing place with supportive friends.”
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Bracken Hill School, Chartwell Road, Kirkby - Good
A report published in January said: "Pupils enjoy attending this welcoming school. Staff are very caring and supportive. Parents and carers appreciate the help staff give them and their children."
Photo: Google Maps
4. Bramley Vale Primary School, York Crescent, Doe Lea - Good
Ofsted said, after a two-day visit in June: “Pupils enjoy attending Bramley Vale school. They feel part of a school family. They appreciate their teachers’ efforts to make learning interesting and fun. Pupils say there is always lots to look forward to every school day. Teachers have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour and conduct. Pupils behave well. They are polite and friendly. They often treat each other with consideration and respect."
Photo: Brian Eyre