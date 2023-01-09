1. Anthony Bek Primary School, Rotherham Road, Pleasley - Good

Following a two-day inspection in June, the school was praised for its "purposeful, busy atmosphere" and how pupils are well-behaved and polite. Ofsted said: Anthony Bek is a welcoming school. Pupils say they enjoy school. They say they feel safe. They know there is always a member of staff they can speak to if they have worries. Leaders and staff ensure pupils are happy and ready to learn. They have high expectations of what all pupils can achieve."

Photo: Brian Eyre