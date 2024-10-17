'He really did live life to the full': Unexplained deaths of cats near Mansfield field spark poison fears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The deaths of several cats near an industrial estate in Mansfield have raised concerns about potential poisoning – as the community remembers “beautiful” Jasper.

Dead cats were found in and around a field off Sherwood Avenue in Mansfield over the past few weeks, while other cats still remain missing in the area.

Mansfield Council is currently working with residents and other departments to gather additional information on these deaths.

A spokesperson said: “The details we have so far don’t allow us to take any action.

Charlan shared this image of Jasper who died earlier this month.

“Unfortunately, we don’t know the cause of the cats' deaths, or the exact number involved, at this stage.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the council either on 01623 463463 or via their website at www.mansfield.gov.uk/report.

Cat owner Charlan Hopkin who lives near the industrial field shared a series of photos of pet cat Jasper, who was found dead earlier this month.

Charlan urged other animal owners in the area to stay vigilant and keep their cats safe.

Another photo of Jasper shared by distraught owner, Charlan.

In a tribute to Jasper on Facebook, under the name ‘Jaspers Capers’, Charlan shared: “Our beautiful blue eyed Boy. What a boy he was.

“He really did live his life to the full in his own wild and unique way.

“He was so loved and highly regarded by the community.”

Part of Sherwood Avenue, Mansfield. Google Maps.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA expressed the charity's condolences to the owners.

The spokesperson added: “At this stage we do not know if these were accidental incidents or deliberate but in the meantime we would ask everyone in the area to check where they keep their pesticides and chemicals and make sure they are secure and out of the way.

“Making sure antifreeze lids are shut tightly or cleaning up any spillages may save an animal’s life.

“Pet-owners are asked to be vigilant and keep an eye on their cats’ wellbeing – if they are showing symptoms of poisoning, take them for veterinary treatment immediately.

“We are appealing to anyone who might have any information in relation to this and anyone with first hand information can ring the RSPCA inspector line on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident 01360425.”

Signs of poisoning can be seen anything from 30 minutes after ingestion to two or three days.

Symptoms include; vomiting, seeming depressed or sleepy, appearing drunk or uncoordinated, seizures and difficulty breathing.