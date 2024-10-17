Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Farmland in Sutton could be turned into a housing development of 90 homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An outline planning application for a residential site in Sutton was submitted to Ashfield District Council by applicant GMJ Ventures Ltd on October 14.

The proposed site is at Radfords Farm in Dawgates Lane, Skegby, with Dawgates Lane to the west and Woodhouse Lane to the south-east.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access to the land already exists on Dawgates Lane with developers proposing to add pedestrian access on Woodhouse Lane in the south of the site.

The proposed site is at Radfords Farm in Dawgates Lane, Skegby, with Dawgates Lane to the west and Woodhouse Lane to the south-east.

Several large agricultural buildings and structures currently sit on the 4.4 hectares of land and would be demolished.

The closest public transport link, Pleasley Road bus stop, is a five minute walk from the site and is located on Mansfield Road.

Both a primary school and supermarket are a six minute walk away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the application only gives limited details on the development- and is yet to be approved- a mixture of houses can be expected to be presented in a future detailed stage of the planning process.

Planting of new hedgerows, wildflower meadows and woodland to mitigate habitat and biodiversity loss are planned.

According to planning documents, no adverse impacts to the landscape, biodiversity, trees, access and flood risk have been found.

The application will be decided by the council’s planning coomittee at a later date.

If approved, details surrounding the scale, layout and landscaping of the site will be submitted separately at a later stage.