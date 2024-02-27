'He is now an Ashfield Independent': Chad readers react as Ashfield MP Anderson suspended from Conservatives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The MP for Ashfield’s comments on Friday night caused widespread outrage, and Khan accused the former Tory deputy chair on Saturday of “pouring fuel on the fire of anti-Muslim hatred”.

Former Conservative cabinet ministers and the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) joined the opposition in lambasting the remarks.



An hour after Khan’s response on Saturday, the Conservative chief whip, Simon Hart, suspended the whip.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

Anderson will now sit as an independent.

Your Chad broke the news to Mansfield and Ashfield readers and the community were quick to react to Mr Anderson’s suspension.

Shaun Lee, commenting on your Chad’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mansfieldchad, said: “So technically he is he now an Ashfield Independent?”

Anthony Stevens said Mr Anderson is the ‘Donald Trump of British politics’.

He added: “Hopefully we'll see the last of him in the next election.”

Kevin Turvey said: “He’s spouting a conspiracy theory as fact.

“He will only really get really upset if GB News give him the boot from his lucrative contract.

“He’s picking up salary and lovely pension regardless until the general election anyway whilst he concentrates on his media career.”

Olly Connolly said: “All these people who believe he's speaking the truth don't seem to have any actual evidence.”

But other readers offered their support to Mr Anderson, with one reader calling for his move to the Reform UK party.

Julie Hadley, from Sutton, said: “He only speaks the truth.”

Alan Holmes said: “Agree with him totally. The Tory party have made another mistake. London has gone downhill rapidly under Khan.”

Amanda Biró said: “Free speech should be protected.

“Khan also used ‘Uncle Tom’ term when talking about nonmoderate Muslims – let’s not forget that.”

Jane Jackson said: “He has got so much support he will be back. Although – best thing he should do is move to Reform.

“He's not afraid to say what millions think.”