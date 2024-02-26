Mansfield Council housing scheme closes five homes too dangerous to repair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mansfield Healthy Homes Hub was set up in April 2022 to help people living in poor housing.

A total of 128 people have been referred to it so far, many with problems such as faulty electrics, no hot water and structural defects.

A report going before the council’s overview and scrutiny committee tomorrow (Tuesday) reveals a total of 52 life-threatening hazards have been removed from homes.

Mansfield Council is closing five housing scheme homes deemed too dangerous to repair. Photo: Google

Residents often have complex needs which could mean they are unable to clean up or dispose of waste, or may engage in hoarding.

The hub has helped out by assisting with clearing and de-cluttering 22 properties.

But in five cases, emergency prohibition orders have been issued to uninhabitable properties which are unsafe to live in but too costly to repair.

These legal orders restrict people from going into a property with immediate effect.

The residents are then moved by the council to more suitable accommodation.

The scheme is part of the council’s homelessness prevention strategy, with people referred to it by public bodies such as other council departments, social services and health services.

Significant numbers suffered from physical or mental health problems and at least 14 were at risk of homelessness.

Debt and low income was also an issue for another 12, while 24 engaged in hoarding.

The hub will be funded for a further 12 months to continue improving property conditions and ensuring residents aren’t harmed.