Woman arrested after crashing into central reservation in Kirkby

Police were called to Station Street, Kirkby, after a vehicle was seen to crash ‘into a kerb and into the central reservation’, before the driver got out and appeared to flee.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team said a 36-year-old woman was arrested upon returning to the vehicle and failing a breath test, following the incident on Friday, February 25, at about 9pm.

Officers said the woman blew 108 on a roadside Dräger breathalyser test, which provides an instant reading of the level of alcohol within the breath.

The woman failed a roadside breath test.

A bottle of wine was also seized from the woman’s handbag.

The woman was arrested and taken to the custody suite at Mansfield Police Station, where a further breath test recorded a reading of 110 – the legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.