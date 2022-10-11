As part of its annual budget consultation, Broxtowe Borough Council is asking residents to complete the survey at www.broxtowe.gov.uk/budgetconsultation to share their views on services like waste and recycling, parks and leisure facilities and how they think the council should use its budget to maintain these services.

Coun Greg Marshall, portfolio holder for Resources and Personnel Policy, said: “It’s that time of year again where we ask our residents to help us make important decisions about our spending and services.

"In the current climate, where we are facing the worst cost of living crisis in generations, it’s more important than ever that we make every penny count.

Residents in Broxtowe are being asked for their views on the council’s budget and services it provides

“We have to set a budget that balances the needs of the community with the money we have available to spend through income and grants and the views of our local people on what is important to them is an integral part of our decision making.”

The survey is open until November 30, and respondents can enter a prize draw to win one of six £50 Love2Shop vouchers. Respondents must have a Broxtowe address to qualify for the draw.

Anyone who is unable to complete the form online can send their comments to Finance Services, Broxtowe Borough Council, Foster Avenue, Beeston, NG9 1AB. Please provide your name, address and contact number if you wish to enter the prize draw.

