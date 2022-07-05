Every year Broxtowe Borough Council selects a number of parks across Broxtowe it wants to ensure meet the “Green Flag” standard, a nationwide scheme which recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

To meet this standard, 85 per cent of survey responses on a park need to fall under ‘Fair’, ‘Good’ or ‘Very Good’ and 45 per cent of marks have to fall under the ‘Good’ and ‘Very Good’ categories.

The parks that are selected are surveyed on a rolling basis and on average scored every three years unless they fail the required mark at which point they will be scored again the following year.

Play area and path works have been completed at Hall Om Wong Open Space in Kimberley

The survey asks residents to tell the council how they feel about their local parks and open spaces. They will be asked to give ratings on signage, cleanliness, planting, facilities and general maintenance.

The survey only takes a few minutes to complete.

Coun Helen Skinner, chair of the Environment and Climate Change Committee, said: “Over the last year the council has spent more than £150,000 on improvement works to numerous parks and open spaces across the borough.

"This has all been made possible by our Pride in Parks programme along with the continuing dedication of our staff and many volunteers.

“We are passionate about the open spaces and play facilities we provide to locals and we are always looking to hear from our residents about how we can make improvements to keep Broxtowe parks at the highest standard.”

Following the consultation in 2021, the council listened to what residents had to say and changes that have been made include improvements to the drainage and resurfacing at Smithurst Road Open Space, Giltbrook.

Play area and path works have also been completed at Inham Nook in Chilwell and Hall Om Wong Open Space in Kimberley and a brand new play area was also installed at Dovecote Lane recreation ground in Beeston.