Free online fire safety workshops for Nottinghamshire businesses
A free fire safety workshop is being held for business owners and managers across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service are coming together to host the workshops to help those who own, manage or have responsibility for fire safety in commercial premises, understand their duties and meet the legal obligations under the Fire Safety Order 2005.
The sessions are designed to give you a better understanding of a suitable and sufficient fire risk assessment, legal responsibilities, testing and maintenance procedures, what to expect from a Fire Safety Audit and the potential outcomes thereafter.
The training will last around an hour but there will also be an opportunity throughout the workshop to ask any questions you may have.
Two online workshops will be held on Thursday, September 1, from 10am to 11.30am and 6pm to 7.30pm.
To book a place or for more information visit www.eventbrite.co.uk.