Has legendary street artist Banksey struck in Mansfield with his latest piece of work?

It may not be to his usual scale, but Chad readers are speculating whether legendary street artist Banksy is behind this piece of work spotted in Forest Town?

By Andy Done-Johnson
Friday, 29th July 2022, 1:22 pm

Reader Leanne Featherstone has sent us this photo of the art, which she says is located next to the bus station and opposite the Co-op.

It’s one of a number that have popped up around the area depicting rate – one of the Bristol-based artist’s regular themes.

It might sound unlikely, but it’s not the first time Banksy has visited the area, having turned up in Nottingham a couple of years ago and produced a piece showing a girl next to a mountain bike.

Is this the work of legendary street artist Banksy?

That piece was sold to a museum, so is Mansfield about to become the centre of the art world?

You decide.

