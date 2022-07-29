Has legendary street artist Banksey struck in Mansfield with his latest piece of work?

Reader Leanne Featherstone has sent us this photo of the art, which she says is located next to the bus station and opposite the Co-op.
It’s one of a number that have popped up around the area depicting rate – one of the Bristol-based artist’s regular themes.
It might sound unlikely, but it’s not the first time Banksy has visited the area, having turned up in Nottingham a couple of years ago and produced a piece showing a girl next to a mountain bike.
That piece was sold to a museum, so is Mansfield about to become the centre of the art world?
You decide.