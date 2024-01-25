'Happy and thriving' school in Ashfield clocks up ten years of 'Good' verdicts
and live on Freeview channel 276
Holly Hill Primary and Nursery School in Selston, which has 309 pupils, aged three to 11, on its books, was first given the rating back in November 2014 – only 18 months after being branded ‘Inadequate’.
Now, after its latest inspection, Holly Hill has received rich praise again, with Ofsted pinpointing the fact that “almost all parents and carers are positive about the school”.
“Some parents highlight the school’s caring family feel,” the inspectors’ report said. “They appreciate how the school goes above and beyond to give pupils the support they need.”
On hearing about the latest ‘Good’ verdict, head teacher Leanne Steed beamed: “We are absolutely delighted with the result. We feel it is a true reflection of our fabulous school.”
A well-established community school, run by a governing body, Holly Hill is located on School Road in the village, just off Portland Road.
The inspectors’ report said: “This is a happy and thriving school. Pupils say that care and respect are its most important values, which are demonstrated in their sensible behaviour and considerate manner.
"They work well together in lessons to support each other’s learning. Pupils develop academically and personally. They flourish as individuals.”
Ofsted reported that “the school is passionate about diversity and inclusion for all its pupils”. So much so that it “provides books to read that promote equality”.
Fittingly, staff supported children with special needs and/or disabilities (SEND) “effectively”, having “the same ambition for SEND pupils as for all pupils.
"It is also tenacious in ensuring that pupils, including children in the early years, remember new knowledge.”
The inspectors praised Holly Hill’s curriculum, revealing that “pupils show good attitudes because planned learning is interesting and challenging” and “they like the wide range of subjects”.
At the heart of the curriculum was reading, with teachers “encouraging pupils to read a variety of books written by different authors”.
The Ofsted report also noted that youngsters “learn about different cultures and beliefs” and benefited from “enrichment activities” by taking part in sports, cookery and art clubs and by joining the school choir.
Staff valued the school’s “positive working environment”, which included successful strategies to improve pupils’ attendance records.