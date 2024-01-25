Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Holly Hill Primary and Nursery School in Selston, which has 309 pupils, aged three to 11, on its books, was first given the rating back in November 2014 – only 18 months after being branded ‘Inadequate’.

Now, after its latest inspection, Holly Hill has received rich praise again, with Ofsted pinpointing the fact that “almost all parents and carers are positive about the school”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Some parents highlight the school’s caring family feel,” the inspectors’ report said. “They appreciate how the school goes above and beyond to give pupils the support they need.”

Holly Hill Primary and Nursery School in Selston is about to celebrate its tenth anniversary of successive 'Good' ratings from education watchdog Ofsted

On hearing about the latest ‘Good’ verdict, head teacher Leanne Steed beamed: “We are absolutely delighted with the result. We feel it is a true reflection of our fabulous school.”

A well-established community school, run by a governing body, Holly Hill is located on School Road in the village, just off Portland Road.

The inspectors’ report said: “This is a happy and thriving school. Pupils say that care and respect are its most important values, which are demonstrated in their sensible behaviour and considerate manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They work well together in lessons to support each other’s learning. Pupils develop academically and personally. They flourish as individuals.”

Inspectors from the education watchdog, Ofsted, declared that Holly Hill Primary and Nursery in Selston is "a happy and thriving school".

Ofsted reported that “the school is passionate about diversity and inclusion for all its pupils”. So much so that it “provides books to read that promote equality”.

Fittingly, staff supported children with special needs and/or disabilities (SEND) “effectively”, having “the same ambition for SEND pupils as for all pupils.

"It is also tenacious in ensuring that pupils, including children in the early years, remember new knowledge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspectors praised Holly Hill’s curriculum, revealing that “pupils show good attitudes because planned learning is interesting and challenging” and “they like the wide range of subjects”.

At the heart of the curriculum was reading, with teachers “encouraging pupils to read a variety of books written by different authors”.

The Ofsted report also noted that youngsters “learn about different cultures and beliefs” and benefited from “enrichment activities” by taking part in sports, cookery and art clubs and by joining the school choir.