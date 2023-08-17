Gymnastics club named after Olympic medallist Nile Wilson is coming to Mansfield

The first Nile Wilson Gymnastics Club opened in Dinnington, Rotherham, in 2019, and was quickly followed by a second club in Bramley, Leeds, last year and a third club in Coventry in early 2023.

The clubs are suitable for all ages, offering pre-school programmes and recreational gymnastics for four to 16-year-olds, through to adult gymnastics.

Beth Tweddle Gymnastics will be re-branded as Nile Wilson Gymnastics Mansfield and is already open at Portland Retail Park.

The venue features an 8,000 square foot facility with state-of-the-art equipment for gymnasts, and Nile Wilson Gymnastics has also taken a lease for the entire first floor of the premises which it plans to refurbish to provide a 21,000 square foot gym in total which will make it one of the most significant facilities in the Midlands, able to host regional and national gymnastics events.

The venue also features parent viewing areas with cafeteria facilities, as well as changing and toilet facilities.

It is expected that more jobs for coaches in the Midlands will be created as the club more than doubles capacity at the Mansfield club.

Nile’s passion for gymnastics began at Leeds Gymnastics Club when he was just five-years-old.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics he won a bronze medal in the High Bar final, a first for GB in gymnastics.

Luke Sutton, director of Nile Wilson Gymnastics, said: “We are absolutely delighted that we have made this acquisition and opened Nile Wilson Gymnastics Mansfield.

"As a group of people, led by Nile, we are laser focused on creating the best possible gymnastics experience for both gymnasts and parents at all our clubs. Our aim is for everyone to leave our clubs with a smile on their face.

“We have some major development plans for our club in Mansfield and it will become a centre point for gymnasts and coaches in the Midlands.