Bit of geographical conflict there, which wasn’t really resolved when he introduced similar metaphors: “Like hot coffee, like a good beef gravy. Mmmm!”

But then he explained what he meant and all became clear. “I feel more comfortable with the people of Nottinghamshire than anyone I have ever met.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lovely compliment, and we can expect more of the same at the end of next week when Nottinghamshire Day 2023, incorporating Mansfield and Ashfield, is held to shout out loud how proud we are of our county.

Robin Hood and Maid Marian are ready to celebrate Nottinghamshire Day at Sherwood Forest. (PHOTO: Submitted)

Organised by Nottinghamshire County Council, it is an opportunity to celebrate the identity, heritage, culture and local traditions of the county.

A way to champion our local communities, to better understand the histories and traditions of the places where we live, work and enjoy our leisure time, Yorkshire puds and all!

WHAT, WHERE AND WHEN

Nottinghamshire Day takes place on Friday, August 25. This date has been chosen because it marks the anniversary of the start of the English Civil War, an event triggered by King Charles I raising the royal standard at Nottingham Castle in 1642.

Cousins Ernest Nelson and George Petrucci in full Robin Hood mode at last year's Nottinghamshire Day event. (PHOTO BY: Jason Chadwick/National World)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A civic event is to be held at Newark Castle on the day, but the main gig for the public will be held at the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre at Edwinstowe on Saturday, August 26 (11 am to 8 pm).

This event will feature a host of interactive attractions, including medieval musicians, archery, axe-throwing, storytelling, guided walks and quizzes. Free Robin Hood hats will be also be given away.

Back by popular demand are crowd favourites, the Sherwood Outlaws re-enactment performers, who will bring the legend of Robin Hood to life with their all-action show. And new for this year is a family-focused zone where visitors of all ages can get involved and enjoy a range of activities.

Nottinghamshire Day is part of the annual Robin Hood Festival, which has been running at Sherwood Forest since July and continues over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield's MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, which has organised the event. (PHOTO: Submitted)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And part of Nottinghamshire Day will be Mansfield Day, presented by the town’s Business Improvement District (BID) team, and to be held in the town centre also on Saturday, August 26 (10.30 am to 4 pm).

This will be a free, action-packed day of fun and excitement, aimed at showcasing the best Mansfield has to offer.

A full programme of activities will include live music, a falconry exhibition with owls and hawks, a shooting stall to win bows and arrows, a drumming workshop, stocks with wet sponges, Robin Hood puppet shows and fairytale characters.

A BID spokeperson says: “This is a chance for us to come together as a community and appreciate all the things that make Mansfield such a special place to live.”

Jeremiah Brandreth, a textile worker from Sutton who was at the forefront of the Luddite Movement in the 1800s, is one of the historical figures being celebrated on Nottinghamshire Day. (PHOTO: Submitted)

WHY WE LOVE NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MANSFIELD’S Conservative MP Ben Bradley is also leader of the county council. He says: “There aren’t many places in the UK that have Nottinghamshire’s amazing work/life balance.

“Where else can you live so close to work and amenities but also be minutes from beautiful countryside and escape from it all?

"We have wonderful, natural, green spaces, wonderful history and culture, amazing sporting heritage (and the world’s best football team!) Nottinghamshire is a truly brilliant place to be and it’s fantastic to celebrate that on Nottinghamshire Day.”

MANSFIELD’S Mayor, Andy Abraham: “Nottinghamshire Day gives us an opportunity to give a shout-out for Mansfield, the biggest town in the county and the gateway to north Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have an historic market square, where we put on great events, the Palace Theatre and an award-winning museum. And we are officially the centre of Sherwood Forest.”

The Sherwood Outlaws re-enactment group will be in action at Sherwood Forest on Nottinghamshire Day. (PHOTO: Submitted)

LOCAL-boy-made-good Jay Martin, who organised the first Mansfield Town Film Festival in July: “After organising the film festival, I know just how excited and passionate people from Nottinghamshire are to celebrate the wealth of talent that exists locally.”

SHOPPER on Mansfield Market Place: “I am from down south and the people are noticeably friendlier here.”

SALUTE OUR HISTORY MAKERS

This year’s Nottinghamshire Day is placing a special focus on “important figures from the county who have brought others together”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those singled out is Jeremiah Brandreth, a stocking-maker from Sutton who became part of the Luddite Movement and plotted to overthrow the government in 1817 in a protest against poverty.

Many people had lost their jobs because of industrialisation, while the cost of living was rising after Britain had fought wars against Napoleon.

The Luddites were a group of textile workers scared of being replaced by new technology. Brandreth led an armed march to Nottingham with the eventual aim of wiping out the national debt and abolishing taxes.

However, the group was betrayed by a government spy and arrested at Giltbrook. Brandreth was later hanged, drawn and quartered for treason.

DID YOU KNOW?….

Nottinghamshire covers just under 850 square miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham has more sports facilities per head of population than anywhere else in Europe.

Clumber Park boasts the longest double avenue of lime trees in Europe.

Legend has it that Robin Hood married Maid Marian at Edwinstowe’s beautiful church.

Mansfield Town’s One Call Stadium (Field Mill) is the oldest professional football ground in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Literary legend D.H.Lawrence (1885-1930) was born and raised in Eastwood.

Hockerton, near Southwell, is home to the UK’s first self-sufficient ecological housing development in the UK.

Sherwood Forest boasts 900 ancient oak trees, most of which are more than 500 years old.

Mansfield is the birthplace of the Quaker religion, founded by George Fox in 1647.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Historic Newstead Abbey is the ancestral home of legendary poet Lord Byron (1788-1824).

A BOON FOR BUSINESSES

The county council is encouraging local companies and organisations to get involved in Nottinghamshire Day to promote their business.

And Bridleways Guest House and Holiday Homes, based in Forest Town, has already seen the benefits it can bring.

A spokesperson says: “We took part in the first Nottinghamshire Day and it was a great, positive experience.

"At the time, we were still dealing with the restrictions of Covid, so we felt to was important to promote the day, through our website and social media, to raise awareness of what Nottinghamshire has to offer. The county provides us and our guests with so much to see and do.