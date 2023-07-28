News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield residents urged to show their local park some love this Love Parks Week

Today (Friday, July 28) is the start of Love Parks Week which is a chance for Mansfield residents to go out, have fun and celebrate the green and pleasant open spaces on their doorstep.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:14 BST- 2 min read

Mansfield District Council is encouraging residents and visitors alike to step out and make the most of the local parks, which are the pride of the district.

There are 260 hectares of green space, including 40 parks, play areas, trails, and nine nature reserves.

As well as enjoying the outdoor space, a selection of council-owned parks also have an array of seating areas, gym equipment, toilets and cafés to buy refreshments.

This year’s Love Parks Week runs from Friday, July 28, until Sunday, August 6This year’s Love Parks Week runs from Friday, July 28, until Sunday, August 6
This year’s Love Parks Week runs from Friday, July 28, until Sunday, August 6
The council has recently secured seven Green Flag awards again for some of its parks and local nature reserves, including Carr Bank Park, King George V Park, Peafield Park, Quarry Lane Local Nature Reserve, The Carrs Local Nature Reserve, Titchfield Park and Yeoman Hill Park.

Andy Abrahams, Executive Mayor of Mansfield, said: “Our parks are beautiful places which offer spaces to exercise and keep fit, listen to a brass band, attend a festival, play with the children, enjoy a picnic or simply just relax.

"Going to a park regularly has many benefits, from enjoying the flowers, trees and wildlife to taking a moment to wind down, de-stress and take in the fresh air.

“As well as our fantastic award-winning parks, we are also committed to improving and enhancing other green spaces across the district.

"Most recently, work is underway to refurbish the tennis courts at Racecourse Park, new play equipment has been installed in Ladybrook and we are also looking to improve facilities at Manor Park through our Community Grant Fund.

“Being outdoors in a pleasant environment helps to support good health and improve wellbeing.

"Whether you want to walk the dog, enjoy the scenery and wildlife, or just soak up the sun, I urge you to pop along to your local park or nature reserve.

"We’re fortunate to have these spaces, which many of us have grown up enjoying, and I hope will continue to be enjoyed by future generations.

"Love Parks Week is a brilliant opportunity to remind people what an excellent and free resource our parks are.”

