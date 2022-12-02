Green light for plans to create block of three new flats on Mansfield street
Plans to create three flats in Mansfield have been given the green light.
The application, by Nick Christodoulou, outlines plans to build the block behind Nick’s Chippy, on Chesterfield Road North.
The proposal, approved by Mansfield Council, will see the new building erected on “existing amenity land” behind the chippy.
It will three, two-bedroom apartments – one on the ground floor and two on the first floor.
The original plans, for four flats, were amended to allow for more parking.
A design and access statement submitted with the latest application reads: “The accommodation is afforded over two storeys. The layout of the building has been designed to make best use of the available natural daylight and ventilation while looking to create the most desirable internal layouts and provide suitable residential accommodation.
“The proposals have been sympathetically detailed and the proposal will have minimal impact on neighbouring properties, amenities and highway safety.
“Care has been taken over the consideration of proposed materials to match those of the surrounding area, and where appropriate, to represent the setting.
“Sustainability has been considered as part of the project.”
Assessing the application, the council said planning permission has already been granted for the demolition of a existing pair of semi-detached houses next to the chippy and the construction of a building providing a hot food takeaway and two two-bedroom apartments.