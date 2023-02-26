A planning application has been submitted to Mansfield Council seeking permission for an outdoor pizza kitchen on land adjacent to Forever Green restaurant, at Ransom Wood Business Park,

The plans, by Lacey & Owen Architectural Services on behalf of Ransomwood Estates, outline designs for a single-storey, timber-framed building, which would be open to the public and also used for private events.

Forever Green, Ransom Wood Business Park, Southwell Road West, Rainworth.

Charles Cannon, director of Ransomwood Estates, said: “The kitchen is quite small, limiting the range of what we can offer.

“There has been a recent trend in adding wood-fired pizzas to the menus at many venues and with the encouragement to dine outside during Covid, we started to look at the idea.

“We have plenty of outdoor seating and have always run barbecues – including our annual free barbecue for our tenants – and hog-roasts.

“However, these create quite a mess on the pavings and involve a lot of manhandling.

“So we decided to combine these with a pizza oven in a sheltered structure, both to house these units and create a second food servery.

“At Ransomwood, we have a policy of leaving 50 per cent of dead wood on the ground for invertebrates and food for the trees and we utilise the other 50 per cent. This means the fuel would be from the same location, removing transport impacts.

