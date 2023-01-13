Green light for Mansfield Town FC plan to put a roof up outside Sandy's Bar
Mansfield Town Football Club has been given the go-ahead to give customers at Sandy’s Bar and Kitchen at the One Call Stadium a bit of shelter from the elements.
The bar, named after Stags legend Sandy Pate, is located in the Ian Greaves Stand at the One Call Stadium, but currently, anyone wanting to enjoy a drink outside will get wet when it rains.
Now, after applying to Mansfield Council for permission to erect a simple 15 metres by 5m canopy over the outdoor seating area, the plan has been given the green light.
On the application, director Steve Hymas, on behalf of the club, said the club was applying for “provision of a simple canopy to provide cover when it’s raining”.
At the time, the club said it was given a rustic makeover and a dose of ‘character’.
It is named after Scottish defender Pate, who made 479 appearances for the Stags from 1967-78.