Green light for Mansfield Town FC plan to put a roof up outside Sandy's Bar

Mansfield Town Football Club has been given the go-ahead to give customers at Sandy’s Bar and Kitchen at the One Call Stadium a bit of shelter from the elements.

By John Smith
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 9:18pm

The bar, named after Stags legend Sandy Pate, is located in the Ian Greaves Stand at the One Call Stadium, but currently, anyone wanting to enjoy a drink outside will get wet when it rains.

Now, after applying to Mansfield Council for permission to erect a simple 15 metres by 5m canopy over the outdoor seating area, the plan has been given the green light.

On the application, director Steve Hymas, on behalf of the club, said the club was applying for “provision of a simple canopy to provide cover when it’s raining”.

Club legend Sandy Pate pulling a pint in the bar named after him when it was re-opened following refurbishment
The new-look sports bar was refurbished and rebranded as Sandy’s Bar and Kitchen back in 2019.

At the time, the club said it was given a rustic makeover and a dose of ‘character’.

It is named after Scottish defender Pate, who made 479 appearances for the Stags from 1967-78.

Sandy's Bar and Kitchen