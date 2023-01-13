The bar, named after Stags legend Sandy Pate, is located in the Ian Greaves Stand at the One Call Stadium, but currently, anyone wanting to enjoy a drink outside will get wet when it rains.

Now, after applying to Mansfield Council for permission to erect a simple 15 metres by 5m canopy over the outdoor seating area, the plan has been given the green light.

On the application, director Steve Hymas, on behalf of the club, said the club was applying for “provision of a simple canopy to provide cover when it’s raining”.

Club legend Sandy Pate pulling a pint in the bar named after him when it was re-opened following refurbishment

At the time, the club said it was given a rustic makeover and a dose of ‘character’.