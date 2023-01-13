A total of 463 people had died in Mansfield district when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, January 12, up from 459 the week before.

The figure in Ashfield also rose by four over the same period, from 540 to 544, while two more deaths were recorded in Bolsover district, where the figure rose from 317 to 319.

The death toll across Newark & Sherwood rose by three, from 378 up to 381.

A total of 178,133 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 12, up from 177,037 last week.

They are among 16,414 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 81 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in SFH sites for Covid-19 on January 11, at 8am, was down from 86 on the same day the previous week.

It is up from a month ago. There were 44 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in SFH sites – the trust runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 20 coronavirus patients in hospital as of January 11, up from 18 the previous week and 13 four weeks ago.

Across England there were 7,743 people in hospital with Covid as of January 11, with 182 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 15 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 21 per cent.

