Woman dies after fall from mobility scooter in Sutton

A woman in her sixties has died after falling from a mobility scooter in Sutton.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 6th May 2023, 18:30 BST- 1 min read

The woman was riding along Alfreton Road when she fell into the carriageway, near the junction with Willowbridge Lane, yesterday, Friday, shortly before 11am.

Nottinghamshire Police said she was taken to hospital with a head injury, but died later in the day.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information.

The incident happened on Alfreton Road, Sutton, close to the junction with Willowbridge Lane.
Detective Constable Adam Rigby, Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very sad incident that resulted in a woman’s death.

“We are currently working to understand what happened so we can give her family the answers they need.

“We are asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken to us to come forward with information, and are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have recorded dashcam footage at or near the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 241 of May 5, 2023.