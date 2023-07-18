News you can trust since 1952
Green Flag success for Mansfield parks for eighth year

Prestigious Green Flags have been awarded to seven of Mansfield parks and nature reserves - for the eighth year in a row.
By Sarah Bryan. contributor
Published 18th Jul 2023, 14:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 14:17 BST

The green spaces which have achieved the standard in the district are: Carr Bank Park, Titchfield Park and King George V Park, all in Mansfield, plus Peafield Park and Yeoman Hill Park, in Mansfield Woodhouse, and two local nature reserves at Quarry Lane, Mansfield, and The Carrs, in Warsop.

Mansfield's seven join a record number of parks and open spaces nationwide – 2,216 – to be awarded the internationally recognised quality mark for parks and green spaces this year.

Coun Andy Burgin, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for leisure and environment, said: “What another fantastic achievement for Mansfield and I would like to give a huge shout-out to our wonderful Friends groups. These volunteers are out in our parks and nature reserves all year round, and in all weathers.

Mansfield Council parks staff with the Friends of Yeoman Hill Park group. (Photo by: Mansfield Council)Mansfield Council parks staff with the Friends of Yeoman Hill Park group. (Photo by: Mansfield Council)
Mansfield Council parks staff with the Friends of Yeoman Hill Park group. (Photo by: Mansfield Council)
“Without their support of the council's fantastic Parks team it would be impossible to reach the high standards required to earn a Green Flag.

“It would be great to see more Friends groups set up for other parks in the district and this would enable a community to access funding streams and various grants that are not available to the council itself.

“And being a Friend is a very rewarding and satisfying way to make a contribution to a community.”

To achieve Green Flag status, the council had to meet certain criteria requirements including ensuring the outdoor spaces are healthy, safe and secure, well-maintained and clean as well as conserving natural landscapes and managing biodiversity.

