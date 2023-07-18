Classroom plans for empty units in Mansfield shopping centre as drive-thru gets green light

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, July 10, 2023:

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

Unit 6 Oakwood Road, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension to industrial unit;

106 Sutton Road, Mansfield: Garage conversion;

2 Clipstone Avenue, Mansfield: Replacement to the existing roof: Replacement to the existing roof covering, includes replacement of current roof tiles, verges, soffits and fascias and addition of internal roofing membrane;

17 St John Street, Mansfield: Change of use from office to house in multiple occupation and single-storey rear extension;

17 Bloomsbury Gardens, Mansfield: Works to tree;

21 Debdale Lane, Mansfield: Permanent use of garden room as annexe for living accommodation;

6 Haymans Corner, Mansfield: Works to tree;

Units E1 And 58, Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Mansfield: Change of use from retail to adult education facility.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

13 Newton Street, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Refused;

4 Shirburn Avenue, Mansfield: Loft conversion to include roof windows to side elevation. Approved;

31 Hillsway Crescent, Mansfield: Loft conversion hip to gable and rear dormer. Conditional permission;

30 Warwick Drive, Mansfield: Front boundary wall utilising existing posts. Conditional permission;

23 Old Mill Lane, Forest Town: Gated entrance at rear. Conditional permission;

89 Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse: Storage unit and boundary wall. Conditional permission;

61 Ocean Drive, Warsop: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

Savannah Trading, Maunside, Mansfield: Covered area, siting of containers for storage. Conditional permission;

Vacant plot of land south of Ransom Wood, north-east of roundabout at A6191 and Sherwood Avenue, Mansfield: Drive-thru restaurant and associated parking, landscaping. Conditional permission;

The Old Rectory, Church Road, Church Warsop: Solar panels to front elevation. Conditional permission;

52 Princess Avenue, Warsop: Single-storey extension to existing rear two-storey extension. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Field west of Felley Alpacas, Felley Mill Lane South, Underwood: Extension to agricultural building;

9 Raymond Close, Kirkby: Two-storey side and front, single-storey rear extension;

36 Byron Fields, Annesley: Work to blossom tree;

133 Church Lane, Underwood: Conversion of garage to provide ancillary accommodation;

6 Whilton Close, Sutton: Two-storey side extensions and single-storey rear extension, canopy to front;

70 Outram Street, Sutton: Dormer and three roof windows to rear;

Oak Tree House, 5 Poppy Grange, Brinsley: Stable block, tack room, fencing and riding menage;

267 Alfreton Road, Selston: Conversion of outbuilding to ancillary living accommodation

3-5 Brookside Way, Huthwaite: Solar pv array comprising of 495 canadian solar 410-watt solar panels and proposed 137.76 kilowatt solar pv system comprising of 336 canadian solar 410w panels;

24 Leabrooks Avenue, Sutton: Fence;

9D Outram Street, Sutton: Use of outbuilding as dwelling;

1 Primrose Avenue, Underwood: Two-storey side extension and replacement roof, flat to pitch, to existing rear extension

1 Clare Road, Sutton: Sixty-nine dwellings and associated infrastructure, including a foul water pumping station, engineering works, and open space with access.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Whiteborough Farm, Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite: Access track, hardstanding and temporary change of use of agricultural land for storage use: Refused;

Land opposite Newbound Farm, Newbound Lane, Sutton: Stable block. Conditional permission;

45 Thompson Crescent, Sutton: Brick pillars and wooden fence to both sides of driveway. Conditional permission;

23 Burrow Walk, Kirkby: Detached shed/gym. Conditional permission;

322 Main Road, Jacksdale: Single-storey side and rear extension with render to front elevation. Conditional permission;

35 Urban Road, Kirkby: Change of use to residential ground-floor flat. Conditional permission;

2 Woodhall Close, Kirkby: First-floor side and single-storey rear extensions. Conditional permission;

Unit 10, Farmwell Lane, Sutton: Two building-mounted fascia signage. Conditional permission;

The Privets, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Fell sycamore tree. Approved;

8 Lime Tree Drive, Harlow Wood: Works to trees. Conditional permission;

123 Lower Bagthorpe, Underwood: Fell cherry tree and two silver birch trees. Approved;

18 Greenwood Avenue, Huthwaite: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

Street record, Mill Lane, Huthwaite: Fifteen-metre monopole, two equipment cabinets with associated meter cabinet and ancillary development. Withdrawn.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

1 Lansbury Drive, South Normanton: Two-storey side extension;

The Vicarage, Main Street, Shirebrook: Works to trees;

The Three Horseshoes pub, 78 Town Street, Pinxton: Change of use for conversion and adaptation of existing public house into three flats and one commercial unit, demolition of existing outbuildings and construction of two detached dwellings with associated works.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

62 Devonshire Drive, Langwith: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension and retention of 1.8-metre-high fence. Conditional permission;

Former 7 Mill Lane, Pinxton: Three, detached adaptable bungalows. Conditional permission;

The New Inn, corner of Bamford Street and Main Street, Newton: Change of use from public house to one dwelling house which includes the conversion of the ground-floor bar into residential accommodation. Conditional permission.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

76A Main Road, Ravenshead: Open oak-framed pitch roof porch to front elevation. Conditional permission;

259 Main Road, Ravenshead: Brick and tiled lean-to extension to replace conservatory on same footprint. Prior approval not required;

Boat and Machinery Store, Quarry Lane, Linby: Removal of site perimeter palisade fence and erection of replacement green metal mesh fence with automatic gate and brick pillars. Approved;

Lakeside, Station Avenue, Newstead Abbey Park, Newstead: Covered swimming pool and garage ancilliary to the host dwelling. Refused;

The Red House, Linby Lane, Linby: Demolition of conservatory to rear elevation and replace with orangery on same footprint, replace existing sandstone steps to front elevation with granite non-slip steps, plus increased tread depth. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Orange Mast, Rufford Hills, Rufford Lane, Rufford: Three antennas, two 0.6-metre dishes at 19m on new support pole, equipment cabinet on existing base, meter cabinet with three-phase power supply onto new concrete base, ancillary equipment, plus two lightning rods on top of antenna pole;

97 South Avenue, Rainworth: Front and side elevation rebuild with render finish and new porch extension;

Penlan, Wellow Road, Ollerton: Single-storey front extension and demolition of conservatory to the rear;

3 Main Road, Boughton: Single-storey rear extension;

2 Birkland Drive, Edwinstowe: Side extension to replace existing outbuilding and material alterations to existing dwelling;

Field reference number 6,760, Blidworth Lane, Blidworth: Agricultural barn;

Building two, Redfern Farm, Main Street, Walesby: Change of use from redundant hairdressing salon to a single, one-bedroom dwelling;

16 Chaffinch Close, Clipstone: Change of use from dwelling house to residential children’s home to accommodate up to three children;

11 Friend Lane, Edwinstowe: Detached bungalow;

3 Forest Side, Blyth Road, Ollerton: Change of use of land from paddock to residential.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

St Margaret’s Church, Church Hill, Bilsthorpe: Work to seven lime trees. No objection;

Middle Cottage, 3 Chapel Lane, Farnsfield: Reduction of privet hedge all around to give one-metre clearance from garage, re-trim privet Hedging, re-trim box hedging. No objection;

The Willows, Maida Lane, Ollerton: Single-storey rear extension with rear elevation external material change to render. Approved;