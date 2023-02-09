During the event, 528 trees, including oak, silver birch and willow, will be planted in the space off Python Hill Road, creating a community woodland for future generations to enjoy.

East Midlands-based housing association NCHA, the landowner, said the project supports its environmental sustainability plans. By creating community green spaces, it is protecting local environments and helping to combat climate change.

Funds for the young saplings were provided by Greenwood Community Forest, part of Trees for Climate, and the tree planting is taking place in partnership with the Sherwood Forest Trust.

The tree planting is taking place at the green space between Little John Drive, South Avenue and Python Hill Road, Rainworth.

Lynn Preece, Sherwood Forest Trust community woodland creation officer, said: “I can’t wait to get planting with local residents and volunteers. The new little woodland will make a significant contribution in helping nature’s recovery in the area and in bringing the benefits of woods and trees to more people.”

Cara Callingham, NCHA sustainability officer, said: “We really hope the local community embrace this space, and together we can create a beautiful woodland that supports people and the local wildlife. A space for everyone to enjoy. Everyone is invited to the planting event, young or old.”