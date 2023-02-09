News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

National Pizza Day: 12 of the best Pizza takeaways in Mansfield – according to Google ratings

Today (Thursday, February 9) is National Pizza Day so what better excuse do you need to treat yourself to a takeaway.

By Shelley Marriott
2 hours ago

Whether you’re a fan of pineapple on a pizza or more of a margherita fan a pizza is always a favourite in any household so here are some of the restaurants and takeaways with the best Google ratings across Mansfield and the surrounding area.

All of these takeaways have been given a rating of 4.0/5 or above.

These are in no particular order.

1. Papillon Pizza

Papillon Pizza, 145 Newgate Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.3/5 rating based on 73 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Rio's Take Away

Rio's Take Away, 78 Westfield Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 121 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Don Marco's

Don Marco's, Unit 2, Madeline Court, Mansfield, has a 4/5 rating based on 68 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. The Pizza Boy

The Pizza Boy, 12 Brown Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, has a 4.2/5 rating based on 39 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
MansfieldGoogle