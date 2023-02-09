National Pizza Day: 12 of the best Pizza takeaways in Mansfield – according to Google ratings
Today (Thursday, February 9) is National Pizza Day so what better excuse do you need to treat yourself to a takeaway.
By Shelley Marriott
2 hours ago
Whether you’re a fan of pineapple on a pizza or more of a margherita fan a pizza is always a favourite in any household so here are some of the restaurants and takeaways with the best Google ratings across Mansfield and the surrounding area.
All of these takeaways have been given a rating of 4.0/5 or above.
These are in no particular order.
