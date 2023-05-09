A community group in Ashfield celebrated the coronation of King Charles III in style – sharing some celebratory photos from the senior welfare centre.

Ashfield Evergreens – the Senior People’s Welfare Recreational Centre in Kirkby – hosted a coronation party for the community.

Julia Long, of the welfare centre, said: “Everyone had a great time. We served afternoon tea and danced to DJ Rocket Man.”

Ashfield Evergreens is a charitable trust and a ‘place for the community to come together’ for the people of Ashfield.

Here are some photos from the group’s coronation party, where afternoon tea was served as residents played games and danced.

