'Great' time had at Ashfield community centre coronation celebrations

A community group in Ashfield celebrated the coronation of King Charles III in style – sharing some celebratory photos from the senior welfare centre.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 9th May 2023, 11:55 BST

Ashfield Evergreens – the Senior People’s Welfare Recreational Centre in Kirkby – hosted a coronation party for the community.

Julia Long, of the welfare centre, said: “Everyone had a great time. We served afternoon tea and danced to DJ Rocket Man.”

Ashfield Evergreens is a charitable trust and a ‘place for the community to come together’ for the people of Ashfield.

Here are some photos from the group’s coronation party, where afternoon tea was served as residents played games and danced.

A group photo of coronation celebrations underway.

1. Coronation of King Charles III

A group photo of coronation celebrations underway. Photo: Ashfield Evergreens

Residents enjoy afternoon tea at the centre.

2. Afternoon activities

Residents enjoy afternoon tea at the centre. Photo: Ashfield Evergreens

Residents enjoyed celebrating the coronation together with tea and cake.

3. 'Best of British'

Residents enjoyed celebrating the coronation together with tea and cake. Photo: Ashfield Evergreens

Plenty of fun was had with a life-sized cut-out of King Charles III.

4. The King and Queen

Plenty of fun was had with a life-sized cut-out of King Charles III. Photo: Ashfield Evergreens

