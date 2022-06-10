Ashfield Evergreens – the Senior People’s Welfare Recreational Centre – has secured a £3,000 grant from Nottinghamshire Council.

The fund has enabled the volunteer-led organisation to purchase a fridge, cooker and crockery for the centre, on Urban Road.

Volunteers at Evergreens’ Wednesday Lunch Club are now able to cook meals on site for residents, thanks to the council funding.

Volunteers are all smiles in the kitchen with new additions for cooking on-site.

Before the funding, Evergreens volunteers Julia Long, Kathleen Ford, and Pam Lewis had brought food cooked at home to the centre, something they said was not always easy as the group served up to 50 people at a time.

The service can now continue with the addition of food preparation facilities and crockery, allowing for catering at the centre and meaning volunteers will no longer have to make several trips from home with meals.

Treasurer Donna Gilbert, aged 43, said; “Evergreens belongs to the people of Kirkby.

“We hope to continue harnessing the cohesiveness of the community.

“Our facility is a safe space for older residents as we provide activities that they want. They come to us with ideas and we make it happen.

“Thanks to this funding, we can now offer hot meals at the centre too.

“With the funding, we were able to buy a fridge, cooker and crockery for meals to be made here at Evergreens, to serve the very people the centre was intended for – it is a great community venue.”