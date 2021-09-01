Gravity-defying parkour performance at Mansfield's Full Shebang festival

Created by physical theatre/dance company Justice in Motion, the work reveals the plight of the vulnerable working in industries throughout the UK every day on a purpose-built parkour park – which members of the public will be able to use in between performances.

A spokesman said: “On Edge combines physical parkour and theatre to tell a story hidden in the shadows of the construction industry.

“The work is performed by team of international collaborators, parkour athletes and performers to create a visually stunning, breathtaking, and entertaining piece of theatre.

“Walk past any construction site and you’ll see a number of men ricochet around the scaffolding as the building slowly emerges from the cement, brick and mud. Take a closer look and what will you see? Their routine may appear to give a sense of purpose and security – yet behind the perimeter fencing, all is not as it first appears.

“Marrying exciting choreography, theatre and parkour athletics with beauty and humour, ON EDGE shines a light on modern slavery, telling a stimulating, moving tale that asks, what does it really mean to be free?"

The Full Shebang festival is taking place on Saturday, September 11, from 10.30am to 5pm, in Mansfield town centre. On Edge performances are at noon and 3pm, while the team will also host a series of supported sessions guiding use of the parkour venue.

Visitors to the festival will also be able to see high-rise acrobatics, a man that leaks water, a Guinness World Record hula-hoop artist, colourful walkabout characters, and animation and circus workshops.

Karl Greenwood, First Art’s director, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring The Full Shebang back to Mansfield.

“This is a chance for people to see and have a go at things that they wouldn’t do normally. We’re bringing acts from all around the country, as well as some home-grown talent.”

More details about The Full Shebang Festival can be found at thefullshebang.co.uk