Search launched for a Mansfield hero - who could win up to £5,000

The hunt is on for the heroes of Mansfield.

HOPE Heroes is a new country-wide campaign, launched today, September 1, which is seeking to ‘find, celebrate and financially reward outstanding individuals or community projects from Mansfield who have been working tirelessly to support local people over the years’.

The campaign aims to highlight how individuals and groups come together to support people in their local communities, creating moments of cohesion and hope.

The scheme is looking for people who have made a difference in Mansfield to be nominated to win up to £5,000 towards ensuring their work can continue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roxana Khan Williams, of HOPE not hate, which is behind the campaign, said, “United communities present a nightmare for the far right because, in places where we look out for one another, trust one another and work together to solve the challenges that a community faces, there are fewer opportunities for extremists to divide neighbour from neighbour.

“From mutual aid groups which have fed local people who are struggling, to local community groups who provided comfort and care to those who are lonely and distressed, time and time again we have seen ordinary people champion the need to work together to overcome the challenges they’re faced with – we think it’s only right to recognise the efforts of local heroes across the country and fund them to continue their vital work.

“If you know an individual or a group who has made a huge impact in Mansfield and want to help us to support their work, please do take a moment to nominate them to become a HOPE Hero.”

The campaign will be offering prizes of £5,000, £3,000 and £1,000 to support the work of the winners.

To nominate someone for the award go to bit.ly/3yslgms