The grants come from the Miner2Major Landscape scheme and will help deliver activities that celebrate and conserve the diverse wildlife, important habitats and rich heritage of Sherwood Forest.

Miner2Major focuses on the heart of the Sherwood Forest area, from Bestwood to Ollerton, and Mansfield to Rufford Abbey, an area described as having a distinctive landscape character which is recognised and valued by local people, as well as visitors from around the world.

Helen Mitchem, Miner2Major’s engagement officer, said: “This area is filled with inspiring people looking to develop their skills, improve their wellbeing and help a wider range of people to become involved in heritage.

“It is my role to help such groups to fund their amazing work and this grants scheme is the perfect opportunity to try new things and improve knowledge about the wonders of the Sherwood Forest area and its people.”

Any groups or organisations with an idea for a project are advised to get in touch with the Miner2Major team who can discuss it before making an application.

The team can be contacted at [email protected]