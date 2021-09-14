Fifty new Covid cases in Mansfield in a day

A total of 13,976 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated today, up from 13,925 on Monday and 13,779 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 12,781 cases per 100,000 people, substantially higher than the England average of 11,030.

Cases in Ashfield have risen by 57, today’s data shows, after a weekend rise of 150, to 15,671, giving an infection rate of 12,211 cases per 100,000 people.

Three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

And cases in Newark & Sherwood district, which includes the likes of Rainworth and Blidworth, have increased by 45, following a weekend rise of 136, giving an infection rate of 10,516 cases per 100,000 people.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 26,251 over the period, to a total of 7,282,810 since the virus arrived on this shores.

No new coronavirus deaths were recorded in Mansfield yesterday, but three more were recorded over the weekend, taking the total since the pandemic started to 295.

No deaths were recorded either in Ashfield, or Newark & Sherwood, whose totals remained at 330 and 215 respectively.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the district and are among 10,634 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Double doses

The latest figures show 72,419 people had received both jabs by Monday, September 13.

This equates to 76 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, the total as of yesterday was 84,499, or 79 per cent, while in Newark & Sherwood it is 85,330 people, or 79 per cent.

Across England, 81 per cent of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.