Grandad and grandaughter duo from Mansfield Woodhouse take on Three Peaks Challenge in Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge starts and ends in Horton-in-Ribblesdale and you take in three of the best known peaks in Yorkshire, Pen-y-Ghent (694m), Whernside (736m) and Ingleborough (723m).

The aim of the challenge is to walk the 24 mile route within 12 hours.

Robert Hopkins, 75, alongside his grandaughter, Kiah Adams, 30, set themselves a challenge to complete the Three Peaks Challenge.

Kiah Adams and Robert Hopkins completed the Three Peaks Challenge in Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kiah said: “I've always wanted to have a go at the Three Peaks Challenge and my grandad decided this was the year.

"He wasn’t sure if he could wait another year to do it.

"He even out paced me towards the end to the point where I had to run.

"We completed it in ten hours and three minutes with breaks on each summit.

“He also has asthma and still did it.

"I have to be fit with my job being in horse racing and he’s also super fit.

"He has completed it three times previously starting at age 18.

"He’s always been a big walker and camper and done some incredible walks which include, The Pennine Way, Three Peaks, Munros in Scotland, Snowdonia in Wales, Hadrian's Wall, South West Coastal and many more.

"He also does cycling and about three years ago he went from Mansfield Woodhouse to Skegness.

"He is also a train enthusiastic where he has built his own model railway at home. He's always had a passion for them and the great outdoors.

"He even named his dog Zulu after a train and also Ribble for the Ribble Way.

“He has always been my inspiration to do things.

"I can't thank him enough and I'm also lucky at his age he wanted to do it.

"I really hope this could inspire people to do more, no matter the age.

"The walks are well worth the view, especially when we reached the top on the last one with him next to me.