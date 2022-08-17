Council launches online gateway to help Ashfield residents with cost of living

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of the new gateway is to provide improved access to all available food support services and education in towns like Hucknall and across Ashfield.

It is part of the work the council is doing to help combat the cost of living crisis and the new webpage can be accessed here.

Feeding Ashfield is a network of local food banks, food clubs, allotments and other organisations working collaboratively with the aim of providing food and educational opportunities throughout the district.

Ashfield District Council has launched the new Feeding Ashfield website

On the new gateway, people can find an interactive map where they can find all these locations across Ashfield.

Residents can then access information, donate items to help others and volunteer to help these services deliver their much-needed support.

Coun Sarah Madigan (Ash Ind), executive lead member for customer services and strategic planning, said: “Feeding Ashfield has been designed to make finding information and support services easier and with greater accessibility.

"With so many separate organisations across the district, it was difficult for residents to know what’s available and where.

"With the cost of living crisis biting, this is a lifeline that will be vital for so many people.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland (Ash Ind), council leader, added: “We want to empower people by developing new features on our website such as Feeding Ashfield and Careers Boost to help residents find the services and the support they need.