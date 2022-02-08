Graduates join Mansfield housebuilding team

Two graduates have joined the Mansfield based headquarters of Persimmon Homes Nottingham with the goal of building a successful career in the construction industry.

By Shelley Marriott
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 3:01 pm

Grace Francis, 22, from Mapperley, has been appointed as a graduate planner, having secured a degree in Urban Studies and Planning from the University of Sheffield and AJ Stanton, from West Bridgford, gained a degree in Planning and Property Development from Oxford Brookes University and joins the company as graduate land buyer.

Grace said: “I am particularly interested in uncovering the potential in urban spaces and creating developments that will benefit local people and the community.

"Joining a well-established housebuilder means I am surrounded by knowledgeable and experienced professionals from the industry who are already very willing to support my career.”

Persimmon Homes Nottingham’s graduates AJ Stanton and Grace Francis.

AJ, 23, said: “There is something exciting about seeing a project through from finding a site, to achieving planning, all the way to the last house being sold. As a land buyer I enjoy being at the beginning of the process and be involved right to the end.”

Carl Oxley, regional land director, said: “We are delighted to welcome Grace and AJ to the team. They are set to play a key part in the company’s growth strategy.”

