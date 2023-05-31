The GP practices with the lowest average ratings in patients’ NHS reviews in Mansfield have been revealed.

We have put together a list showing the 10 family doctors practices which have been given the lowest ratings by patients who have reviewed them on the NHS website.

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GPs online, including those across Mansfield, and we’ve put together this list of those which have attracted the lowest rating. Our figures include both the number of reviews that have been left for each practice listed, as well as the average figure, to give the reader a fuller impression of the situation.

Some of the area’s practices have not been reviewed by any users on the website, but of those where the public have had their say in more than one review, this is how they rate across the district.

All information is correct according to the NHS website at the time of writing.

1 . Lowest rated GP surgeries in NHS reviews These are the GP surgeries in the Mansfield area with the lowest average ratings on the NHS website. Photo: lenetsnikolai - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . Skegby Family Medical Centre Skegby Family Medical Centre, Mansfield Road, Skegby. Four reviews. Average 1.5 stars (out of five). Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3 . Crown Medical Centre Crown Medical Centre, Crown Farm Way, Forest Town. Seven reviews. Average 1.7 stars (out of five). Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4 . Willowbrook Medical Practice Willowbrook Medical Practice, Brook Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield. 20 reviews. Average 1.7 stars. Photo: m Photo Sales