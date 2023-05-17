News you can trust since 1952
These are the top rated GP practices in Mansfield as rated by patients

See how your GP ranks compared with others in the area.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 17th May 2023, 14:05 BST

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GPs, including those across Mansfield, and we have put together the full list of the top-rated options.

Many services in the area have not been reviewed by users on the website, but of those where the public have had their say in more than one review, this is how they rate across Mansfield.

All information is correct according to the NHS website at the time of writing.

These are some of the top rated GP surgeries in Mansfield.

1. Rated by patients

These are some of the top rated GP surgeries in Mansfield. Photo: m

Pleasley Surgery on Chesterfield Road has a perfect five star rating from three reviews.

2. Pleasley Surgery

Pleasley Surgery on Chesterfield Road has a perfect five star rating from three reviews. Photo: m

Sandy Lane Surgery has a five star rating from two reviews.

3. Sandy Lane Surgery

Sandy Lane Surgery has a five star rating from two reviews. Photo: m

Brierley Park Medical Centre in Huthwaite has a full five star rating from two reviews.

4. Brierley Park Medical Centre

Brierley Park Medical Centre in Huthwaite has a full five star rating from two reviews. Photo: m

Related topics:MansfieldGP practicesNHS